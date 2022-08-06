TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ 220 FPUS54 KSJT 060849 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 TXZ127-062100- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ072-062100- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-062100- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-062100- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ169-062100- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-062100- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-062100- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ099-062100- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ049-062100- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ113-062100- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ114-062100- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ128-062100- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ064-062100- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ065-062100- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ066-062100- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ139-062100- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ071-062100- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-062100- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-062100- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-062100- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-062100- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-062100- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-062100- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ078-062100- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$