TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

_____

104 FPUS54 KSJT 040833

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

TXZ127-042045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-042045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-042045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-042045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-042045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-042045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-042045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-042045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-042045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-042045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-042045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-042045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-042045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-042045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-042045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-042045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-042045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-042045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-042045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-042045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-042045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-042045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-042045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-042045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather