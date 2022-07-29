TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

TXZ127-292100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ072-292100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ140-292100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ054-292100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ169-292100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-292100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ098-292100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ099-292100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-292100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 99. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ113-292100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ114-292100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ128-292100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ064-292100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ065-292100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ066-292100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ139-292100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ071-292100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-292100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-292100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ076-292100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-292100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-292100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-292100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-292100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

346 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

