TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ 766 FPUS54 KSJT 190807 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 TXZ127-192015- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ072-192015- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ140-192015- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ054-192015- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ169-192015- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-192015- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ098-192015- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ099-192015- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ049-192015- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ113-192015- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ114-192015- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ128-192015- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-192015- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-192015- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ066-192015- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-192015- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ071-192015- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ073-192015- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ155-192015- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ076-192015- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ077-192015- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ168-192015- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ170-192015- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ078-192015- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather