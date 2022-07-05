TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ 113 FPUS54 KSJT 050828 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 TXZ127-052030- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ072-052030- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ140-052030- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ054-052030- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ169-052030- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ154-052030- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ098-052030- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. $$ TXZ099-052030- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ049-052030- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. $$ TXZ113-052030- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 80. Highs around 105. $$ TXZ114-052030- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ128-052030- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ064-052030- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ065-052030- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ066-052030- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ139-052030- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ071-052030- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-052030- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ155-052030- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ076-052030- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ077-052030- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ168-052030- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ170-052030- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ078-052030- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 328 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$