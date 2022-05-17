TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

296 FPUS54 KSJT 170827

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

TXZ127-172130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 102.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-172130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-172130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-172130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 102.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-172130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-172130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-172130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-172130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-172130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-172130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-172130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-172130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 102.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-172130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-172130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 102.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-172130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-172130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-172130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-172130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 102.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-172130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-172130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-172130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-172130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 100.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-172130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-172130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

327 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

