TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

740 FPUS54 KSJT 260818

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

TXZ127-262130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ072-262130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ140-262130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ054-262130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ169-262130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ154-262130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ098-262130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ099-262130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ049-262130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ113-262130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ114-262130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ128-262130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ064-262130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ065-262130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ066-262130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ139-262130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ071-262130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-262130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ155-262130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ076-262130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ077-262130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ168-262130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ170-262130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ078-262130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

