Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

TXZ127-032130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-032130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ140-032130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-032130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ169-032130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ154-032130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-032130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-032130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-032130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-032130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-032130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-032130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 80.

TXZ064-032130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-032130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-032130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ139-032130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ071-032130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ073-032130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ155-032130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-032130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ077-032130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 80.

TXZ168-032130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ170-032130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ078-032130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

