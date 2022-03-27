TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

599 FPUS54 KSJT 270829

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

TXZ127-272245-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-272245-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-272245-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ054-272245-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-272245-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ154-272245-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ098-272245-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-272245-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ049-272245-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-272245-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-272245-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ128-272245-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ064-272245-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-272245-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-272245-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-272245-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ071-272245-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ073-272245-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ155-272245-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ076-272245-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ077-272245-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-272245-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ170-272245-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-272245-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather