Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

TXZ127-012215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-012215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-012215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-012215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ169-012215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-012215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-012215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-012215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-012215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-012215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-012215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-012215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-012215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-012215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-012215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-012215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-012215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-012215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-012215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-012215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-012215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-012215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-012215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-012215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

344 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

