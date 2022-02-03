TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

236 FPUS54 KSJT 031018

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

TXZ127-032215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Highs around

17. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wind chills of 9 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-032215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Highs around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 6 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 6 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 14 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ140-032215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature around 17.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 11 above zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ054-032215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Highs

around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 13 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-032215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 12 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 14 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-032215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 8 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ098-032215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance

of snow late in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 1 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 8. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-032215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance

of snow late in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 3 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 8. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to

3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-032215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow late in the morning. Near steady

temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 5 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 13 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-032215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Near steady

temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 1 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-032215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance

of snow late in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 10 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-032215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance

of snow late in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 3 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 11 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ064-032215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Near

steady temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 14 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-032215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Near steady temperature around 16. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of

4 below to 4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 14 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-032215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Near steady temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to

4 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 14 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ139-032215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady

temperature around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ071-032215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet early in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in

the morning. Near steady temperature around 17. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of

3 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 6 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 14 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ073-032215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady

temperature around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 13 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ155-032215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to

10 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to

11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-032215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet early in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in

the morning. Near steady temperature around 19. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of

2 below to 10 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 16 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-032215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Near steady temperature around 17. North winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to

5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-032215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Highs around

20. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Wind chills of 4 below to 8 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 7 above zero in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ170-032215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet early in the morning, then a chance

of snow and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 12 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to

10 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-032215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

418 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow and light sleet late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

