TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

291 FPUS54 KSJT 300932

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

TXZ127-302215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much

colder. Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ072-302215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow and

light freezing rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ140-302215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and light

sleet likely in the evening, then a chance of snow, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 14. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ054-302215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ169-302215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 16. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ154-302215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and snow. Much colder. Lows around 18. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ098-302215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ099-302215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ049-302215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 13. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ113-302215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ114-302215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 13. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ128-302215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ064-302215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ065-302215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, light sleet and

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ066-302215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ139-302215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow and light

freezing rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ071-302215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ073-302215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet. Much colder. Lows around 16. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ155-302215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet and

rain likely in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 18.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ076-302215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 17. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ077-302215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and snow. Much colder. Lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ168-302215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ170-302215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 18. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ078-302215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 17. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

