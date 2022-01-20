TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 14. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

