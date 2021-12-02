TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

_____

736 FPUS54 KSJT 021010

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

TXZ127-022215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-022215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-022215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-022215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-022215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-022215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-022215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-022215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-022215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-022215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-022215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-022215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-022215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-022215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-022215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-022215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-022215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-022215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-022215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-022215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-022215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-022215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-022215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-022215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

410 AM CST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather