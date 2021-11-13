TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

_____

366 FPUS54 KSJT 130910

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

TXZ127-132215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-132215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-132215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-132215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-132215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-132215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-132215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-132215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-132215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-132215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-132215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-132215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-132215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-132215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-132215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-132215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-132215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-132215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-132215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-132215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-132215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-132215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-132215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-132215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

310 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather