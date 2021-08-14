TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

_____

258 FPUS54 KSJT 140844

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

TXZ127-142115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-142115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-142115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-142115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-142115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-142115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-142115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-142115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-142115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-142115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-142115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-142115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-142115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-142115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-142115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early

in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-142115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-142115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-142115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-142115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-142115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-142115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-142115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-142115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-142115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

344 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

_____

