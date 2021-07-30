TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021 _____ 766 FPUS54 KSJT 300838 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 TXZ127-302115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ072-302115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ140-302115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ054-302115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ169-302115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ154-302115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ098-302115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ099-302115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ049-302115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ113-302115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ114-302115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ128-302115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ064-302115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ065-302115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ066-302115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ139-302115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ071-302115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ073-302115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ155-302115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ076-302115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ077-302115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-302115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ170-302115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ078-302115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 338 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$