TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

817 FPUS54 KSJT 040859

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

TXZ127-042115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-042115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ140-042115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-042115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-042115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-042115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms late in the morning.

Numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-042115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-042115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-042115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ113-042115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-042115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-042115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-042115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ065-042115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ066-042115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-042115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-042115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ073-042115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-042115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-042115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ077-042115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-042115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-042115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms late in the morning.

Numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-042115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

359 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

