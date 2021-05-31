TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ 097 FPUS54 KSJT 311021 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 TXZ127-312115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ072-312115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ140-312115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ054-312115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ169-312115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ154-312115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ098-312115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ099-312115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ049-312115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ113-312115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ114-312115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ128-312115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ064-312115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-312115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ066-312115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ139-312115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ071-312115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-312115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ155-312115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ076-312115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-312115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-312115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ170-312115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ078-312115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 521 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$