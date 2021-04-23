TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

243 FPUS54 KSJT 230838

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

TXZ127-232115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-232115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-232115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-232115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-232115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ154-232115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-232115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-232115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-232115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-232115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-232115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-232115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-232115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-232115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-232115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-232115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-232115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-232115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-232115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-232115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-232115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-232115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-232115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-232115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

