Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

TXZ127-192130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ072-192130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ140-192130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ054-192130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ169-192130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ154-192130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ098-192130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ099-192130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ049-192130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ113-192130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ114-192130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ128-192130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ064-192130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ065-192130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ066-192130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ139-192130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ071-192130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-192130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ155-192130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076-192130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-192130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ168-192130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170-192130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ078-192130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

331 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

