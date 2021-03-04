TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

_____

295 FPUS54 KSJT 040958

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

TXZ127-042215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-042215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-042215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-042215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-042215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-042215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-042215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-042215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-042215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-042215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-042215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-042215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-042215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-042215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-042215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-042215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-042215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-042215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-042215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-042215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-042215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-042215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-042215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-042215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

358 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather