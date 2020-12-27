TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020 _____ 053 FPUS54 KSJT 270938 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 TXZ127-272215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ072-272215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ140-272215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ054-272215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ169-272215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ154-272215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ098-272215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ099-272215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ049-272215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ113-272215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ114-272215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ128-272215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ064-272215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ065-272215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ066-272215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ139-272215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ071-272215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ073-272215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ155-272215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ076-272215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ077-272215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ168-272215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ170-272215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ078-272215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 338 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather