TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ 062 FPUS54 KSJT 130935 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 TXZ127-132215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ072-132215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ140-132215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with rain likely early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ054-132215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ169-132215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ154-132215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ098-132215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ099-132215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ049-132215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ113-132215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ114-132215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ128-132215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ064-132215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ065-132215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ066-132215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ139-132215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ071-132215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ073-132215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ155-132215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with rain likely early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ076-132215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ077-132215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ168-132215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the morning, then sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ170-132215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ078-132215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 335 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the morning, then sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$