TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

128 FPUS54 KSJT 080840

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

TXZ127-082215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-082215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-082215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-082215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-082215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-082215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-082215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-082215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-082215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-082215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-082215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-082215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-082215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-082215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-082215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-082215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-082215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-082215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-082215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-082215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-082215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-082215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-082215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-082215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

240 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather