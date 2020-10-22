TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

TXZ127-220930-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ072-220930-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ140-220930-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ054-220930-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ169-220930-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ154-220930-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ098-220930-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ099-220930-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ049-220930-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ113-220930-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ114-220930-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ128-220930-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ064-220930-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ065-220930-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ066-220930-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ139-220930-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ071-220930-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ073-220930-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ155-220930-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ076-220930-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ077-220930-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ168-220930-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ170-220930-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ078-220930-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

326 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

