TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

_____

996 FPUS54 KSJT 170836

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

TXZ127-172115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-172115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-172115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-172115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-172115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ154-172115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ098-172115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-172115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-172115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-172115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-172115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-172115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-172115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-172115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-172115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-172115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-172115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-172115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-172115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ076-172115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ077-172115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-172115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-172115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-172115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

