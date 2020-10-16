TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

850 FPUS54 KSJT 160817

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

317 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather