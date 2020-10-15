TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

TXZ127-152200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ072-152200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-152200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-152200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ169-152200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ154-152200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-152200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-152200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-152200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-152200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-152200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-152200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-152200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-152200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-152200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-152200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-152200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-152200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-152200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-152200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ077-152200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-152200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-152200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-152200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

301 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CDT

TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

