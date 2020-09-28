TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

TXZ127-282115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

