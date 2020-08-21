TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

342 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

