TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-132145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-132145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-132145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ169-132145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-132145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-132145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-132145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-132145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-132145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-132145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-132145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-132145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-132145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-132145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-132145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-132145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-132145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-132145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-132145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-132145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-132145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-132145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-132145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

