TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

_____

058 FPUS54 KSJT 280855

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

TXZ127-282115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

92 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

