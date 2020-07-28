TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
TXZ127-282115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ072-282115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-282115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ054-282115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-282115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-282115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-282115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ099-282115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ049-282115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ113-282115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ114-282115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ128-282115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
92 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ064-282115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-282115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-282115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-282115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ071-282115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-282115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-282115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-282115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-282115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-282115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-282115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ078-282115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
355 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
