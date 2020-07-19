TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
324 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
