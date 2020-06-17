TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
TXZ127-172130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-172130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ140-172130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-172130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-172130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-172130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-172130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ099-172130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ049-172130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ113-172130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ114-172130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ128-172130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ064-172130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ065-172130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ066-172130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-172130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-172130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ073-172130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-172130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-172130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ077-172130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-172130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ170-172130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-172130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
