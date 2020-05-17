TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
_____
661 FPUS54 KSJT 170833
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
TXZ127-172230-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ072-172230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-172230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ054-172230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ169-172230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ154-172230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-172230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ099-172230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ049-172230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ113-172230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ114-172230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-172230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-172230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-172230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-172230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ139-172230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ071-172230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-172230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ155-172230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ076-172230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ077-172230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ168-172230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ170-172230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-172230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
333 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather