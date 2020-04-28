TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-282230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-282230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-282230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-282230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-282230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-282230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-282230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-282230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-282230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-282230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-282230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-282230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-282230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-282230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-282230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-282230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-282230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-282230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-282230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-282230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-282230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-282230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-282230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

340 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

