TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ072-032115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ140-032115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ054-032115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ169-032115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ154-032115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ098-032115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ099-032115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ049-032115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ113-032115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs around
70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ114-032115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ128-032115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ064-032115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ065-032115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ066-032115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ139-032115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ071-032115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ073-032115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ155-032115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ076-032115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ077-032115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ168-032115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ170-032115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ078-032115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
334 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs around
70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
