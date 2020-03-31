TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

TXZ127-312115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-312115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-312115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-312115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-312115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-312115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ098-312115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-312115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-312115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-312115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-312115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-312115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-312115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-312115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-312115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-312115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-312115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-312115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-312115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ076-312115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-312115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-312115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-312115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ078-312115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

319 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

