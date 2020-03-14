TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
