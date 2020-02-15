TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
887 FPUS54 KSJT 150928
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
TXZ127-152215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain
likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ072-152215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain
likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ140-152215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ054-152215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in
the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ098-152215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain or
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ099-152215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or light freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ049-152215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain or light freezing rain
in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ113-152215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or light freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ114-152215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or light freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ128-152215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
or light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ064-152215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in
the evening, then light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ065-152215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain
likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ066-152215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
or light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ071-152215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain
likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ073-152215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ139-152215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ154-152215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ155-152215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ076-152215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain
likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ077-152215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ078-152215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ168-152215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ169-152215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ170-152215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
328 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
