TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
359 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
