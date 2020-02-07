TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
TXZ127-072245-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ072-072245-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ140-072245-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ054-072245-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ098-072245-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ099-072245-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ049-072245-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ113-072245-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ114-072245-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ128-072245-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ064-072245-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ065-072245-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ066-072245-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ071-072245-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ073-072245-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ139-072245-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ154-072245-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ155-072245-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ076-072245-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ077-072245-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ078-072245-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ168-072245-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ169-072245-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ170-072245-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
403 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
