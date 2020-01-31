TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
