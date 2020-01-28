TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

300 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

