TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
TXZ127-262230-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ072-262230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ140-262230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ054-262230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ098-262230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ099-262230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ049-262230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ113-262230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ114-262230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ128-262230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ064-262230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-262230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ066-262230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ071-262230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ073-262230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ139-262230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ154-262230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ155-262230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ076-262230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ077-262230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ078-262230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning
then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ168-262230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ169-262230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ170-262230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
