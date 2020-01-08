TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

914 FPUS54 KSJT 080910

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

TXZ127-082230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ072-082230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-082230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-082230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ098-082230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-082230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-082230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ113-082230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows around 30. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ114-082230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-082230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ064-082230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-082230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-082230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-082230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-082230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-082230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-082230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-082230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-082230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-082230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-082230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-082230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-082230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-082230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

310 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather