TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

049 FPUS54 KSJT 270903

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

TXZ127-272245-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-272245-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-272245-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-272245-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ098-272245-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ099-272245-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ049-272245-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ113-272245-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ114-272245-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128-272245-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-272245-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-272245-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-272245-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-272245-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-272245-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-272245-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ154-272245-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-272245-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076-272245-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-272245-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-272245-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ168-272245-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-272245-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170-272245-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

303 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

