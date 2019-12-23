TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

TXZ127-232215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ072-232215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ140-232215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ054-232215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ098-232215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ099-232215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ049-232215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ113-232215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ114-232215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ128-232215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ064-232215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ065-232215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ066-232215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ071-232215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ073-232215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ139-232215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ154-232215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ155-232215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ076-232215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ077-232215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ078-232215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ168-232215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ169-232215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170-232215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

