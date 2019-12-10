TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain, chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow and

light sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely, chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain, chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

411 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60.

